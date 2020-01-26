The rise of Ndayishimiye means President Pierre Nkurunziza will now retire after presiding over a disputed third term that sparked violence and forced hundreds of thousands to flee the tiny central African country.

Ndayishimiye, a Nkurunziza ally, has been serving as the ruling party’s secretary-general.

Nkurunziza, a former rebel leader, took power in 2005 at the end of a deadly civil war. His influence could still linger after the election, since he could receive the title of “paramount leader” under draft legislation approved by the government last week.