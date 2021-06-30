Under the grant program, Seattle will be awarded $11.3 million for major repairs on the West Seattle High-Rise Bridge, which was closed in March 2020 due to cracks in multiple locations, triggering alarm of a possible collapse, as well as the Spokane Street Swing Bridge running adjacent to it. The city has been racing to spray down and cool several of its bridges to avert weather-related damage like sink holes or fissures due to the heat wave in the Northwest.