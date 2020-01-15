Rep. Annie Kuster announced Wednesday that she was backing the former South Bend, Indiana, mayor for president, saying he had the ability to unite the country and had bold solutions to the country’s problems.

“With our country so consumed by division, Pete Buttigieg is the leader who can finally turn the page on the Trump presidency and bring our nation together to usher in a new era where we finally solve our most urgent problems,” Kuster said in a statement. ”Like Barack Obama before him, Pete is young, inspiring, brings fresh ideas to the table, and is motivated to win.”