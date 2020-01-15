Kuster, who has represented New Hampshire’s 2nd Congressional District since 2013, was also named a national campaign co-chair for Buttigieg.
She is the first member of New Hampshire’s all-Democratic congressional delegation to make an endorsement for president.
Kuster is scheduled to introduce Buttigieg at a town hall in Concord on Friday morning.
___
Catch up on the 2020 election campaign with AP experts on our weekly politics podcast, “Ground Game.”
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.