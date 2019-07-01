South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, a Democratic presidential candidate, visits the outside of a detention center for migrant children ln Homestead, Fla., last week. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg raised nearly $25 million during the past three months for his White House bid, his campaign said Monday, posting a figure expected to eclipse those of most of his Democratic rivals and bolster his standing in the crowded field.

The $24.8 million haul announced by Buttigieg’s campaign far exceeds the $7.1 million he raised during the first quarter of the year, an amount that helped catapult him from a little-known mayor of a modest-sized city to a serious presidential contender.

Candidates have until July 15 to file fundraising reports with the Federal Election Commission, but those with impressive numbers typically share their totals soon after a quarter ends. Sunday was the final day of the second quarter.

Former vice president Joe Biden, who has been leading in early polling among the Democratic field, is also likely to post a large number.

Two weeks ago, he told supporters at a Manhattan fundraiser that his campaign so far had raised money from 360,000 donors, with an average contribution of $55. That works out to $19.8 million.

Biden entered the campaign April 25, past the first campaign fundraising disclosure deadline and later than many rivals.

During the first quarter, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), post the highest total. He reported taking in $18.2 million from about 500,000 donors. Sanders also reported an additional $2.5 million in transfers from previous campaigns.

Buttigieg’s campaign said the $24.8 million he raised during the second quarter came from more than 294,000 donors.

The campaign said it now has $22.6 million cash on hand, a figure that will ensure Buttigieg can build robust operations in early nominating states.

The campaign said it raised money from all 50 states.

Buttigieg has risen to national prominence during his fundraising stretch, but he also been undercut by a controversy in the city he leads over the shooting of a black man by a white police officer.