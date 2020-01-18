Buttigieg had already committed to attend a King celebration in South Bend, but shifted his plans to include the South Carolina events.

The Columbia commemoration, a march and rally at the South Carolina Statehouse, is a symbolic and highly visible event for presidential candidates hoping to appeal to the black voters, who make up most of the state’s Democratic electorate. Among the 2020 contenders scheduled to attend are former Vice President Joe Biden, Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, and businessman Tom Steyer.

Campaigns for Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii and former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick have announced plans to attend. Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s campaign said on Twitter she would be in the state for a prayer service Monday.

Polling so far in the nomination contest has shown that Biden holds a commanding lead among black voters.

