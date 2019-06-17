South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg has stepped off the presidential campaign trail following a deadly shooting by a police officer in his city and canceled a planned appearance Monday at an LGBTQ gala in New York hosted by the Democratic National Committee.

At a news conference Sunday night in South Bend, the Democratic hopeful said he was getting in front of cameras soon as possible after the incident because of lessons learned from prior experiences during his tenure for which he had been criticized.

“We’ve had prior cases of use-of-force incidents and officer-involved shootings where I hesitated, frankly, to get in front of cameras because we didn’t know very much, and it was out of our hands,” Buttigieg said. “What I was told by people in the community is that it is important to open channels of communication to try to be clear on where the city is, even if we don’t find ourselves in a position to be able to say or do much right away.”

Buttigieg said he others in his administration will meet with “faith leaders, neighborhood leaders, activists, anybody who cares enough about the city that they’re concerned to know, not only what happened, but how we as a community can do a good job of healing even as we wait for more facts to come in.”

Buttigieg was flanked at the news conference by the city’s police chief and Common Council president.

An aide said Buttigieg was canceling several appearances Monday in New York, including one at the LGBTQ gala. Chasten Buttigieg, the mayor’s husband, is expected to appear in his place.

South Bend officials said the episode in question took place early Sunday after officers responded to reports of a person breaking into vehicles at an apartment complex. An officer attempted to engage with the suspect, who approached the officer with a knife, police said. That prompted the officer to fire his weapon, killing the 53-year-old suspect, police said.