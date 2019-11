CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A new poll of Iowa voters released Saturday night suggests a disruption in the Democratic primary contest in the first voting state, with South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg surging to the front of the crowded pack.

The survey showed Buttigieg with support from 25 percent of likely caucusgoers, followed by essentially a three-way tie for second place between Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and former vice president Joe Biden, who all have about 15 percent support. None of the other candidates are in double digits.