During campaign diversity meetings last month, some Buttigieg staffers expressed feelings of pressure and at times disrespect within the organization, according to a report Tuesday in The New York Times.
Although he is among four front-runners ahead of Iowa’s first-in-the-nation caucuses next Monday, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, has struggled to garner measurable support among African American voters nationally. Iowa’s population is 90% white.
“In every organization and in our country, we’ve got to work much harder to do a better job when it comes to making sure that inclusion is a reality,” Buttigieg told reporters. “Especially in the Trump era.”
