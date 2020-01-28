OTTUMWA, Iowa — Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg responded Tuesday to a report that campaign staffers of color had expressed frustration, thanking them for feeling able to voice their grievances.

“That may not be something that’s typical or has happened a lot before in presidential campaigns, to try to empower staffers at all levels to be able to speak to their concerns and experiences, to raise concerns and to have these tough conversations,” Buttigieg told reporters after a campaign stop in Ottumwa, Iowa. “And they are tough.”