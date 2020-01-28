During campaign diversity meetings last month, some Buttigieg staffers expressed feelings of pressure and at times disrespect within the organization, according to a report Tuesday in The New York Times.
Though he is vying with three other candidates for the lead in Iowa’s lead-off caucuses next Monday, Buttigieg has struggled to garner measurable support among African American voters nationally. Iowa’s population is 90 percent white.
“In every organization and in our country, we’ve got to work much harder to do a better job when it comes to making sure that inclusion is a reality,” Buttigieg told reporters. “Especially in the Trump era.”
