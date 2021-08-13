Advisers and allies say Buttigieg is engrossed in his current work and not thinking about the future. “I think he’s very focused on doing the job he was asked to do, and he’s probably smart enough to know that worst thing you can do in the Biden administration is to appear to be trying to figure out his next thing,” said Steve Elmendorf, a lobbyist who helped raise money for Buttigieg early in his 2020 campaign.