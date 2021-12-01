One of the districts that will get some water for health and safety is the Metropolitan Water District in Southern California, the state’s largest customer, supplying water to about 19 million people. About a third of its supply comes from the state, with the rest coming from the Colorado River and elsewhere. It declared a drought emergency in November and mandated that people conserve water. Some of its member agencies in northern Los Angeles and Ventura counties rely almost exclusively on state supplies for their water.