Meanwhile, Newson has a giant fundraising edge. He has collected more than $31 million since March from donors contributing $1,000 or more while the two main pro-recall committees combined for about $5 million since December. There also is the stark reality that Democrats hold nearly 2-to-1 registration edge over Republicans, who haven’t won a statewide election in 15 years and are banking on frustration with Newsom’s handling of the pandemic to attract voters outside the GOP.