Dodger Stadium, where the Dodgers had a night game against the Phillies, dropped its capacity limits and looked forward to replacing cardboard cutouts of fans in the seats with the flesh-and-blood variety. The Dodgers got their wish, reporting a sell-out crowd of more than 52,000 for the game and boasting that it was the largest turnout for a professional sports league game in the U.S. since the start of the pandemic.