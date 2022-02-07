Turnell, an associate professor in economics at Sydney’s Macquarie University, was arrested on Feb. 6 last year following the army’s ouster of the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, whom he had been serving as adviser. He and Suu Kyi and three of her former Cabinet ministers are now on trial on charges of breaching the Official Secrets Acts, which is punishable by up to 14 years’ imprisonment.