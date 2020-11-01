His campaign events in Philadelphia marked the kickoff to a 36-hour blitz of Pennsylvania, broken only by an added side trip to next-door Ohio, where a victory would offer another pathway to the 270 electoral votes the winner needs. As Biden focused on a narrow corner of the country, President Trump scoured across multiple states trying to ensure that his loyal followers come out to vote.

Pennsylvania is seen as vital to Biden’s hopes of blocking a repeat of Trump’s 2016 strategy and, as such, is nearly a must-win for Trump — unless he is able to pick up states where he trails by bigger margins.

AD

AD

On Sunday, Biden noted the state’s importance for both campaigns, four years after Trump flipped usually Democratic Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin in his surprise victory over Hillary Clinton. In Pennsylvania, the 2016 margin was about 44,000 votes.

“President Trump is terrified of what is going to happen in Pennsylvania,” Biden said at a church stop. “He knows that the people of Pennsylvania get to have their say — if you have your say, he doesn’t stand a chance.”

Democrats nevertheless closed in on Election Day roiling with angst. Biden has maintained a steady lead over Trump for months now, and new polls released Sunday were largely positive for him, boosting their optimism somewhat. But at the same time, many remain scarred by their misplaced 2016 optimism, with nearly all Democratic officials adding caveats to any public expression of confidence.

AD

AD

Their worries Sunday included the question of whether Biden had done enough to motivate Black voters — a concern real enough for the campaign that Biden’s first event featured Black pastors.

Throughout, Biden’s campaign has tried to keep the focus on Trump, and Sunday was no different. The former vice president spoke for just 15 minutes at his first public event of the day, which started after Trump had already held rallies in two of the five states where he planned to campaign. Biden’s second stop, also in Philadelphia, was brief and focused on Trump along with the importance of voting in a state where many are planning to cast their ballots in person on Election Day.

Biden’s final tours have centered on his economic proposals and a multistep plan to slow the spread of the coronavirus. They have served as the backbone of Biden’s campaign for months now but have taken on added urgency as the swing states, along with most of the rest of the country, have been hit hard by a new spike in infections.

AD

AD

“We can put an end to a president who failed to protect this nation,” Biden said at his “Souls to the Polls” event at a Black church in Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon. “In two days we could put an end to a presidency that fanned the flames of hate.”

“The power to change this country is literally in your hands,” he said.

Biden also played up his Pennsylvania roots. “I live in Delaware, but I’m a Pennsylvania boy — born in Scranton,” Biden said.

About an hour later, at a second stop in Philadelphia, Biden chastised the effort by Trump supporters to intimidate his campaign over the past few days. In Texas, nearly 100 cars driven by Trump supporters surrounded a Biden campaign bus on a highway Friday, forcing it to a near stop. The campaign canceled the rest of the day’s events as a safety precaution. Trump approvingly retweeted a video of the incident.

AD

AD

“Folks, this is not who we are,” Biden said. “We are so much better. So much better.” He added: “This president has no sense of empathy, no sense of concern.”

Among Democrats, the open worry was in part an effort to persuade anyone who had not yet cast a ballot of the urgent need to do so.

Sen. Christopher A. Coons (D-Del.) said he has been sensing a level of trauma from Democrats who are paying close attention to the race.

“Every single one of them is just hyperventilating,” Coons said. “There is a level of anxiety amongst the general community of engaged Democrats.”

Yet Coons said he and other senators who are campaigning for Biden are upbeat about the party’s odds.

AD

“I would so much rather be us with our map than them with their map,” Coons said. “Their map is contracting.”

But he also added a caveat: “Humility requires that I be clear, in the middle of a pandemic, in the middle of a recession, with unprecedented dislocation, and the difficulty of the logistics of voting in person, voting early, absentee ballots — predicting with certainty what’s going to happen is harder than ever.”

A Washington Post-ABC News poll released Sunday showed Biden leading Trump by seven percentage points in Pennsylvania. A New York Times-Siena poll found him six points ahead of Trump. Both were within the margin of error, however.

AD

AD

Other polls released Sunday showed the two contenders essentially tied in Florida, another state won by Trump in 2016 whose verdict will be critical to Tuesday’s outcome.

Top Biden campaign strategist Anita Dunn predicted on CNN Sunday that the country will likely know the results of the election by Wednesday, even if unofficially.

“I think everybody is not — is not leaving anything to chance,” Dunn said. “We’re going to work hard. We’re going to work until the polls close. We’re going to get every vote we can.”

After an Axios report that Trump planned to declare victory on election night even if the outcome is uncertain, Biden’s running mate, Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.), brushed aside that possibility.

AD

“We plan to decisively win this election so I don’t, I don’t think we’re going to need to get to that point,” Harris said.

AD

Biden’s decision to add a stop in eastern Ohio on Monday was a sign that his campaign believes the state is in play. Clinton lost there by more than eight percentage points in 2016. Biden also recently visited Iowa, which Clinton lost by more than nine percentage points; Wisconsin, which she narrowly lost; and Minnesota, which she barely won.

“Biden has a sort of obvious, straightforward path, but he’s got several other alternatives,” said Coons, who is in close contact with the campaign, ticking off better than expected numbers coming from Georgia, Ohio and Florida as places that could deliver Biden a victory if Pennsylvania slips away.

AD

One top Biden donor who has been in touch with the campaign said that Biden’s team is privately confident.

“They tell us, ‘everything is great’ and ‘all our polls tell us we will win big.’ If the polls are right, we win. If they’re not, we lose,’ ” said the donor who asked not to be named for fear of alienating Democrats if Biden does lose. “You don’t have record numbers of people coming out to vote for Trump.”

AD

Still, Biden’s team acknowledges that the easiest way forward is to prevail in Pennsylvania.

The full Biden ticket — plus spouses — planned to campaign throughout the state Monday, with Biden in western part of the state for events that will include an election eve rally in Pittsburgh with pop star Lady Gaga, while Harris will hit the eastern side of the state and end her night with a Philadelphia concert featuring singer John Legend.

Liberal Black activists continue to worry that the Biden ticket should have done more to reach out to younger and more disaffected Black voters in Pennsylvania and elsewhere. They point to a lingering concern about his role in writing the 1994 crime bill that critics believe led to mass incarceration — an action Trump has highlighted for weeks.

“The fact that he won’t apologize for the crime bill is the conversation that comes up in every conversation I have,” said Angela Rye, a former staff director of the Congressional Black Caucus.

AD

On the campaign trail, Harris is frequently asked whether the ticket is doing enough to dive up Black support, including on Sunday during a stop.

“We are talking to all communities, but understanding that the Black community has very specific needs, mostly in terms of disproportionate impact and disparities that long existed that need to be corrected by policies that promote equity and equitable outcomes,” Harris said.

A senior Biden aide, who was not authorized to speak about internal figures, said that campaign is pleased with early voting estimates showing better than expected turnout from young voters and African Americans.

Biden’s advisers are also feeling vindicated about the decision to focus early on the coronavirus, and several noted that USA Today recently reposted a January op-ed penned by Biden where he warned of its dangers.

The campaign focused intently for months on how Trump’s response was failing the country, with Biden keeping an updated tally of covid-19 deaths in his pocket each day.