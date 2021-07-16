McAuliffe reported $9.0 million cash on hand, compared to $2.6 million for Youngkin.
The reporting period was from May 28 through June 30, and don’t reflect a perfect apples-to-apples comparison between the candidates. Youngkin had already secured the GOP nomination at a May 8 convention. Democrats did not hold their primary until June 8, so the reporting time reflects a period when he was a candidate both in the primary and general elections.
Whether McAuliffe’s lead in cash will hold up is unclear. Youngkin, who made a fortune as an executive with The Carlyle Group, has lent his campaign $12 million already. He did not lend any money in the current period, but certainly could do so between now and November.
The reports also show Youngkin spent significantly more money ($5.2 million) than McAuliffe ($1.6 million) in the reporting period. Youngkin, a political newcomer, has flooded the airwaves with ads, including in the expensive Washington market, to introduce himself to voters.
McAuliffe’s report shows smaller expenditures for the period with an emphasis in online advertising and streaming platforms.
An independent candidate, Princess Blanding, reported $1,373 in contributions and $7,739 cash on hand.
Virginia has the only open-seat gubernatorial race in the nation this year, with Democratic incumbent Ralph Northam ineligible to seek reelection. Virginia’s off-year elections traditionally attract outsize attention as the two parties seek to establish momentum and gauge voter sentiment heading into the congressional mid-term elections.