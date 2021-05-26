In one case, France’s national financial prosecutor’s office is trying to determine who is at fault for alleged violations at Renault between 2009 and 2020. That includes “suspicious financial flows” between Renault and a car dealership in Oman, SBA, according to prosecutors. That probe is also targeting 11 million euros of travel and other costs paid by Renault-Nissan’s Netherlands-based holding company RNBV but suspected to have been for Ghosn’s personal use.