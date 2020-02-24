Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are expected to talk trade and other issues Tuesday as the president’s two-day visit to the subcontinent delves into substance after opening with a heavy dose of pomp and pageantry.
The jam-packed day will include a joint statement with Modi, meetings with business leaders and embassy official, a press conference and a state dinner.
