On Friday morning, the Department of Defense approved the request for support, saying unarmed soldiers will be stationed at the D.C. Armory and deploy only if necessary. It’s highly unusual for armed National Guard members to respond to protests, and strict rules must be followed in such cases.
But the change to the chief’s original security plans infuriated some Capitol Police officials. They privately argued it was a foolhardy repeat of a central mistake that had left the Capitol so vulnerable during the Jan. 6 protests — not preparing for the worst, according to interviews with three people familiar with the dispute.
Gibson, a retired Army lieutenant general, said the modified request was based on conversations with Pentagon officials and that she did not oppose the idea of having armed Guard members on standby. The fact that part of the request was changed was “incidental,” she wrote in an email to The Washington Post.
“I asked the USCP to drop a request that had not been coordinated. That uncoordinated request happened to be for armed Guard,” she wrote, saying they then conferred with Pentagon officials. “At the end of those planning session, we agreed jointly that this request was the best use of potential DoD assets within that specific context.”
In a statement, Defense Department spokesman Chris Mitchell said soldiers on Saturday would serve only in a support capacity “to help protect the U.S. Capitol Building and Congressional Office buildings by manning building entry points and verifying credentials of individuals seeking access to the building.”
Asked Thursday if representatives of the Defense Department had spoken with Gibson or Manger and discouraged the request for armed soldiers, Mitchell said there were discussions about the deployment and such conversations are “not out of the ordinary.” Mitchell said he was unaware of the “interagency or internal discussions that led to the current request” for unarmed soldiers.
The behind-the-scenes revisions over the requested National Guard deployment lay bare how, despite the clear failure to protect the building on Jan. 6, Congress hasn’t fixed the disjointed Capitol Police command structure that contributed to that failure.
As it did before Jan. 6, Capitol Police brass cannot act independently on the intelligence and security threats they see. Instead they still must seek approval from a little-known Capitol Police Board consisting of the sergeants at arms for the House and Senate, and the architect of the Capitol, which votes on what actions the police chief can take. All three are unelected political appointees, the board’s meetings are private, and its decisions and documents not subject to records laws and other public disclosure requirements.
Law enforcement officials have said they are taking extensive measures to prepare for Saturday’s “Justice for J6 rally,” whose cause, like Jan. 6, has been touted by former president Donald Trump. Planned largely by a former Trump campaign operative, the rally has the goal of getting charges dropped against nonviolent Jan. 6 protesters. Roughly 700 rallygoers are expected to attend, and Capitol Police have developed a robust plan to avoid any replay of Jan. 6.
A fence has been erected around the Capitol. Local police forces outside Washington and the D.C. Police Department have offered a total of 1,600 officers to assist the Capitol Police.