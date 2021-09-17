As it did before Jan. 6, Capitol Police brass cannot act independently on the intelligence and security threats they see. Instead they still must seek approval from a little-known Capitol Police Board consisting of the sergeants at arms for the House and Senate, and the architect of the Capitol, which votes on what actions the police chief can take. All three are unelected political appointees, the board’s meetings are private, and its decisions and documents not subject to records laws and other public disclosure requirements.