Goodman received a standing ovation from the senators, whom he saved from danger on Jan. 6. Goodman joined in the applause when Schumer mentioned the heroism of other law enforcement officers that day.
“Our heartfelt gratitude extends to each and every one of them, particularly now as members of the force continue to bear scars seen and unforeseen from the events of that disgraceful day. Let us give them all the honor and recognition they so justly deserve,” Schumer said, a seeming reference not only to the physical injuries many endured, but also to the mental anguish from that day that caused two Capitol Police officers to take their lives.
“In the face of lawlessness, the officers of the U.S. Capitol lived out the fullest sense of their oaths,” said Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). “If not for the quick thinking and bravery of Officer Eugene Goodman in particular, people in this chamber may not have escaped that day unharmed.”
Goodman alone faced a swarm of rioters near the Senate chamber. They followed him up a flight of stairs as he led them away from the doors to the chamber where the senators were gathered.
During the trial, the House impeachment managers showed previously unseen security footage of Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) unknowingly heading in the direction of the mob when Goodman tells him to run the other way.
Romney said he had not been aware that it was Goodman who had warned him away from the mob and later thanked the officer.
Also this week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced legislation to award the Congressional Gold Medal to all the law enforcement officers, including Goodman, who risked their lives on Jan. 6.
Goodman was swarmed by appreciative senators as they were leaving the chamber after a long day hearing from Trump’s defense team and posing questions to both sides in the trial. He exchanged salutes with Sens. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) and Joni Ernst (R-Iowa.). An impromptu receiving line formed as senators fist-bumped or elbow-bumped Goodman on their way out of the chamber.
This coming together in honor of Goodman capped an emotionally trying week of reliving the terror of the Jan. 6 siege as House impeachment managers used video and audio to re-create that day’s events as they argued that Trump was guilty of inciting the attack.
Karoun Demirjian and Seung Min Kim contributed to this report.