Australia is among the closest U.S. allies, with long-standing diplomatic and military ties. The country is part of a five-member English-language intelligence consortium that is a backbone of U.S. operations globally.
Kennedy’s previous experience in Asia is likely to prove valuable as Australia finds itself facing an increasingly assertive China.
Biden’s choice of Kennedy was first reported Friday by CNN. The Washington Post confirmed it with officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss matters not yet public. The White House declined to comment.
Earlier this week, the White House announced that Biden has chosen Victoria Kennedy, the widow of Sen. Edward M. “Ted” Kennedy (D-Mass.), to serve as ambassador to Austria.
Victoria Kennedy is senior counsel in the corporate and securities practice group at Greenberg Traurig and president of the board and co-founder of the Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the United States Senate.
Tyler Pager contributed to this report.