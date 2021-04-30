Biden has said he wants stronger standards to deal with the effects of climate change, and in his address to Congress on Wednesday he said the U.S. “can own the electric car market.” His climate proposal, however, does not detail the greenhouse gas reductions that his administration envisions for each sector of the economy. Biden’s top climate adviser, Gina McCarthy, appeared to signal that deeper cuts in emissions would have to come from sectors other than the auto industry to reach the goals.