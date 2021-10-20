Jonathan Toebbe, a Navy nuclear engineer, and his wife, Diana, were arrested in West Virginia this month on espionage charges. Prosecutors allege that Jonathan Toebbe tried to pass secrets about sophisticated and expensive Virginia-class submarines to someone he thought was a representative of a foreign government but who was actually an undercover FBI agent. The government accuses Diana Toebbe of serving as a lookout for her husband at several “dead drop” locations at which sensitive information was left behind.