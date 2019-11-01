Castro’s plea was similar to one made by New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker in September, where he netted $2.1 million in 10 days.

Polling at the bottom of the pack, Castro raised just $3.5 million during the year’s third quarter and ended it with less than $700,000 cash on hand.

He remains in danger of failing to meet minimum thresholds to make the Democratic presidential primary debate later this month in Georgia.

