The vote, and its aftermath, have been marked by violence and the formation of a rebel coalition, amid calls from the opposition to delay the vote. International observers noted the vote in the capital went well, but violence prevented many from going to vote in other parts of the country, despite the presence of peacekeeping soldiers and reinforcements sent in by Russia and Rwanda after a pre-election attack.
The government blames the unrest on former President Francois Bozize, who returned from exile a year ago and had been blocked from running in the election. He has been accused of joining up with armed groups to destabilize the country and launch a coup.
Bozize has stated his support for the coalition.
The results must now be officially validated by the Constitutional Court, which will field appeals.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.