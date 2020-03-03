In Texas and California as well, Democrats and Republicans were selecting dozens of congressional nominees. The races were giving party leaders an early look at whether voters in 2020 were reacting to the combative Trump era with a preference for centrist or more ideological candidates.

Super Tuesday’s Senate and House contests were merely under cards to the day’s Democratic presidential primaries in 14 states and one territory. In those contests, moderate former Vice President Joe Biden was waging a reinvigorated fight against avowed socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders and others for the party’s nod to confront Trump on Election Day.

In North Carolina, Cunningham, a former state senator and Army lawyer who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, defeated liberal state Sen. Erica Smith, a former engineer and ordained pastor. Cunningham, 46, was backed by party leaders in Washington and benefited from ads by Democratic-backed political organizations that touted his support for former President Barack Obama’s health care law and its popular protections for people with pre-existing medical conditions.

Smith’s campaign was boosted last month when a GOP group run by allies of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., spent $3 million to help her, forcing Cunningham to deplete part of his war chest.

Facing only nominal opposition, North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis was easily renominated for a second term. But he remains one of the GOP’s more endangered incumbents as Republicans fight this year to retain their 53-47 control of the Senate, and his fate in the swing state will hinge heavily on how Trump fares there on Election Day.

In Alabama, Sessions was hoping to take an initial step to returning to the Senate, where he was one of its most conservative members before Trump made him his first attorney general in 2017. Their relationship crumbled quickly after he enraged Trump by recusing himself from the Justice Department’s burgeoning probe of Russian efforts to help Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Sessions, 73, cast himself as a Trump loyalist despite their falling out, and Trump’s virtual silence about the primary left uncertainty about how voters will react. Sessions faced GOP rivals who are also touting their fealty to Trump, including former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville and four-term Rep. Brendan Byrne.

If no one receives over half the vote, a March 31 primary will determine the GOP nominee, a contest expected to pit Sessions against Tuberville or Byrne. Any of them will be favored in November’s election in the deep-red state against Sen. Doug Jones, a Democrat.

An afterthought in the contest is former Alabama State Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore. Moore was the GOP’s nominee in a December 2017 special election for the seat, losing narrowly to Jones following allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior with teenagers decades ago when Moore was in his 30s.

Texas GOP Sen. John Cornyn will be renominated for a fourth term and seems difficult for Democrats to defeat in November.

Democratic hopeful MJ Hegar, who lost a surprisingly close 2018 House race, is backed by her party’s hierarchy but faces a slew of challengers. A runoff seems likely because no contenders — including Hegar, an Air Force helicopter pilot wounded in Afghanistan — seem likely Tuesday to garner the majority required to avoid one.

Her challengers include Cristina Tzintzun Ramirez, a liberal political organizer who’s received financial backing from progressive groups and the endorsement of progressive luminaries like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. Another contender is Royce West, a long-serving state senator.

A closely watched Texas primary will pit Rep. Henry Cuellar, one of the House’s most conservative Democrats, who’s trying to hold his sprawling South Texas district against liberal challenger Jessica Cisneros.

Cuellar has voted to curb abortions and is supported by the National Rifle Association, but he’s also backed by Democratic leaders including Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. Cuellar is a top target of liberal groups, while Cisneros, a 26-year-old immigration attorney, is backed by Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez.

On the GOP side, 12-term Texas Rep. Kay Granger is battling a challenge in her Fort Worth district from conservative Chris Putnam. Granger is endorsed by Trump and has helped cut budget compromises as top Republican on the House Appropriations Committee, while Putnam has drawn support from the anti-spending Club for Growth.

California, whose 53-seat delegation is Congress’ largest and includes 46 Democrats, features all-party primaries Tuesday. Democratic incumbent Reps. Jim Costa of the state’s Central Valley and Jimmy Gomez of Los Angeles are among those who might each face a liberal challenger when the top two finishers in each contest meet again in November.