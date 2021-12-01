Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker will not seek re-election to a third term, he announced on Wednesday, a move that will bring an end to his tenure as the moderate Republican leader of a heavily Democratic state.

Baker, 65, was one of his party’s most public critics of former president Donald Trump. He has served two terms as governor of Massachusetts and remains popular with voters, according to opinion polls, although his approval ratings have fallen since last year. Baker won his second term in 2018 with 66 percent of the vote.

Baker said in a note to supporters on Wednesday that there were several factors in his decision, including a desire to spend more time with his family and to keep the focus on recovering from the pandemic, rather than the “grudge matches political campaigns can devolve into.”

  Baker’s announcement will prompt a wide-open contest for his successor. Maura Healey, the state’s Democratic attorney general, is considering a run. Geoff Diehl, a conservative Republican embraced by Trump, had already announced his intention to challenge Baker in the GOP primary.