Baker said in a note to supporters on Wednesday that there were several factors in his decision, including a desire to spend more time with his family and to keep the focus on recovering from the pandemic, rather than the “grudge matches political campaigns can devolve into.”
Baker’s announcement will prompt a wide-open contest for his successor. Maura Healey, the state’s Democratic attorney general, is considering a run. Geoff Diehl, a conservative Republican embraced by Trump, had already announced his intention to challenge Baker in the GOP primary.