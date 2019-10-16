“We have to start by asking because apparently there are rumors that you are considering running for Congress,” Goldberg asked. “Congresswoman Nita M. Lowey is not seeking reelection. Is that rumor? Are you thinking about it?”

“I’m not considering running for Congresswoman Lowey’s seat,” Clinton said. “But, Whoopi, I understand why people are asking, and someone has asked me some version of that question for as long as I can remember.”

AD

AD

Clinton, daughter of former president Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, said she remembered being “3 or 4 years old” and being asked if she would run for governor of Arkansas one day like her father.

“I share that because I think it’s a question that shouldn’t just be asked of people whose last name is Clinton or Huntsman,” she said, sitting beside co-host Abby Huntsman, whose father is former Utah governor Jon Huntsman. Also at the table was Meghan McCain, whose father was the late senator John McCain.

Clinton said all children and women should be asked if they are interested in running for public office and that if they are, they should be encouraged to do so.

AD

But Clinton, who is on book tour promoting “The Book of Gutsy Women,” which she co-wrote with her mother, did not rule out one day running.

AD

“I don’t know,” Clinton said, “but right now the answer is no.”

Clinton, who was a surrogate for her mother during the 2016 presidential campaign, also participated in the table’s conversations about Tuesday night’s Democratic debate.

She kept her expression stoic as the co-hosts offered strong opinions about the candidates and their policy differences.

“At least on the Democratic stage those were issues that were being discussed,” Clinton said, when she weighed in.” At least gun violence was discussed, at least opioids were discussed, at least universal health care was discussed … so, just the contrast with Republicans --- with all due respect, Meghan — could not have been more clear because of what we were talking about. I liked that we had this strong, dynamic conversation.”

AD