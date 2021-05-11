Cheney has called her decision to publicly fight Trump a matter of principle, warning that allowing him to falsely claim the election was stolen amounts to an attack on Democracy and is destructive to the GOP and its values.
“History is watching. Our children are watching. We must be brave enough to defend the basic principles that underpin and protect our freedom and our democratic process,” she wrote in an opinion article published by The Washington Post last week. “I am committed to doing that, no matter what the short-term political consequences might be.”
Liz Cheney’s months-long effort to turn Republicans from Trump threatens her reelection and ambitions. She says it’s only beginning.
In a defiant floor speech Tuesday evening, Cheney said Trump has “resumed his aggressive effort to convince Americans that the election was stolen from him” and that he “risks inciting further violence.”
“The election is over,” Cheney said. “That is the rule of law. That is our constitutional process. Those who refuse to accept the rulings of our courts are at war with the Constitution. . . . Our election was not stolen, and America has not failed.”
But her colleagues, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), have said that her fights with the former president have become a distraction and that she should not serve in a leadership position where the job is to unify the party as it seeks to combat President Biden’s agenda and win back the House.
“Any member can take whatever position they believe in. . . . What we’re talking about is a position in leadership,” McCarthy said during an interview with Fox News on Sunday, adding: “As conference chair, you have one of the most critical jobs as a messenger going forward.”
Cheney is expected to be replaced by Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), a onetime moderate turned Trump loyalist. The former president along with party leaders have endorsed her candidacy for conference chair.
“Our Republican Party has never been stronger. The grassroots energy and enthusiasm among voters is historic,” she tweeted Tuesday. “Now more than ever, we need to unify and push forward towards a RED WAVE in 2022 and then retake the White House. We can only do it together as one movement. #WeThePeople.”
Stefanik faces some opposition to her candidacy from members who argue she isn’t conservative enough, but not enough at the moment to threaten her rise. She has a much more moderate voting record than Cheney and opposed Trump’s signature 2017 tax cuts as well as some of his environmental policies.
“The lack of any challenger doesn’t remove any questions I have about her voting record and whether her positions are going to interfere with our ability to look to message for the conference,” said Rep. Ben Cline (R-Va.)
In recent days, Stefanik has done a series of interviews with conservative news outlets to promote herself as an ally of the former president who is laser focused on the 2022 election.
Still, some in the conference said the party shouldn’t rush to vote on Cheney’s successor.
“I just think we ought to have time. I think we ought to take care of business tomorrow,” said Rep. Chip Roy (R-Tex.). “We got an agenda that we need to build to make sure the American people are following our ideas. So we’ll deal with who it ought to be later.”
Cheney was one of 10 House Republicans to vote to impeach Trump in January on charges that he incited the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol with false claims of a stolen election. Some Republicans demanded she be stripped of her leadership post over that vote, but she beat back an initial challenge overwhelmingly, with 145 members of the conference supporting keeping her in the position. Only 61 voted to remove her during the closed-ballot vote.
But her standing inside the party that her father once helped lead as vice president has quickly fallen because of her continued clashes with Trump.