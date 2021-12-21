The chairwoman and three members of the U.S. panel are barred from visiting mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau, and any assets they have in the country will be frozen, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said.
Zhao identified those targeted as chairwoman Nadine Maenza, deputy chairman Nury Turkel and members Anurima Bhargava and James Carr. Zhao gave no indication whether they have assets in China.
China threatened to retaliate after the U.S. Treasury announced sanctions Dec. 10 on two officials accused of involvement in repression of Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim minorities in Xinjiang. Beijing is accused of mass detentions, forced abortions and other abuses.
Treasury targeted Shohrat Zakir, chairman of the region’s government from 2018 until early this year, and Erken Tuniyaz, who holds the position now and previously was deputy chairman.
“The United States should withdraw the so-called sanctions and stop interfering in Xinjiang’s affairs and China’s internal affairs,” Zhao said. “China will make further responses in accordance with the development of the situation.”