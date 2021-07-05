“The great news is, in a bipartisan way, both the House and the Senate are looking at how we can move forward in our competitiveness,” said Rep. Deborah K. Ross (D-N.C.), a member of the science panel. “I really want to keep saying our leadership, when it comes to China, in the House and the Senate are in accord on most of the issues about funding on science and technology and making sure we’re well positioned, but in the legislative process, how many times have you seen one body pass something and the other side says, ‘Oh yeah, that’s great, we’ll just do that’?”