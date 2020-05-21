Li said the government’s budget deficit will swell by 1 trillion yuan ($140 billion) to help meet targets including creating 9 million new urban jobs. That is in line with expectations of higher spending but only a fraction of the $1 trillion-plus stimulus packages launched or discussed by the United States, Japan and Europe.
Li said the ruling Communist Party was not announcing a growth target, a closely watched feature of his annual report, due to the “great uncertainty” of the epidemic.
China, where the pandemic began in December, was the first economy to reopen but is struggling to revive activity. Forecasters say job losses this year could exceed 20 million.
