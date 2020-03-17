The Chinese government says they won’t be allowed to keep working as journalists in mainland China, Hong Kong or Macao.
The move comes after the Trump administration designated five Chinese media outlets as foreign missions and restricted the number of Chinese who could work for them.
China said that its steps were necessary and reciprocal countermeasures in response to what it called unreasonable oppression of Chinese media in the U.S.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.