Zheng stressed that the Hong Kong government “should earnestly assume the main responsibility, and regard the rapid stabilization and control of the epidemic as the current overriding task” to Lam, the outlet said.
Hong Kong is facing its worst outbreak of the pandemic, topping 2,000 new COVID-19 cases per day this week. The Hong Kong government has already instituted strict rules, banning gatherings of more than two households.
Zheng said China’s central government agencies and neighboring Guangdong province would provide Hong Kong with resources to fight the outbreak, including rapid antigen tests, medical expertise and supplies.
China has been able to control the virus within its borders, maintaining a strict “zero-tolerance” policy which involves total lockdowns and mass testing millions of people.