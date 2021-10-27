“Those who took part in the Jan. 6 insurrection and even those who may have shown up there and supported a position but they weren’t violent, I don’t think they had any understanding of how the Electoral College works, what the role of Congress is vis-a-vis the president,” he said. “Anybody who graduates from high school should have that kind of essential information. That’s one of the big gaps we have in our current political standing on a massive scale in this country.”