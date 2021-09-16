Thursday’s speech at the Catholic university by Thomas, a Catholic, was delivered two weeks after he was among the majority in the Supreme Court's 5-4 vote to deny an emergency appeal of a new Texas law banning most abortions. The court suggested it was not their last word on the matter. The law is the biggest restriction of abortion rights since the court’s landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that women have a constitutional right to abortion, and supporters of abortion rights say it’s evidence Roe v. Wade could be threatened.