Fiction allowed Clinton and Penny to consider a world on the edge of disaster, but also to work in more personal and lighthearted details. One passage is an obvious wink at an awkward moment for Bill Clinton — a reference to “didn’t inhale,” his hedging description in 1992 of his marijuana use in college. Clinton says the “ego-driven and uninformed” President Dunn (as he’s described in the book) is and is not Trump, and contends that the hostility between Ross and the president she serves under, Douglas Williams, is not a reflection of her time with Obama.