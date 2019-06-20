Rep. Jan Schakowsky (Ill.), a member of the House Democratic leadership, is calling for an impeachment inquiry into President Trump, arguing that doing so will allow lawmakers to obtain more evidence of the president’s alleged misconduct.

The move is likely to put greater pressure on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), who has repeatedly rebuffed calls from members of her caucus to open such an inquiry.

“Today, I am announcing that I believe that the House of Representatives should begin an impeachment inquiry, officially, because President Trump certainly has committed all kinds of offenses that meet the standard of impeachment, high crimes and misdemeanors,” Schakowsky said in a video posted on her official website late Wednesday.

The Illinois Democrat, who is a senior chief deputy whip and a close Pelosi ally, said that she has “felt really from Day One — from the time that Donald Trump raised his hand and took the oath of office — that he had already violated the emoluments clause,” a constitutional provision banning the acceptance of gifts or payments from foreign governments without congressional approval.

She added that she had read special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s report “from beginning to end” and that there are “many, many examples of the president obstructing justice.”

While House Democratic leadership has “done a good job” investigating Trump and his administration, it is necessary to take things to the next step to obtain more evidence, Schakowsky argued.

“Instituting the impeachment inquiry will actually enable us to get more information, more documents, have the force of the Constitution behind us to get even more evidence of the president’s deserving to be impeached,” she said.

The announcement by Schakowsky comes one day after Pelosi ruled out a congressional censure of Trump, a move some lawmakers have suggested as a less divisive alternative to launching impeachment proceedings.

The House speaker has been resisting calls from 70 House members — all Democrats but one — to launch impeachment proceedings.

Rep. Sean Casten (D-Ill.) added his name to the list Wednesday, telling the Chicago Sun-Times that lawmakers “need to use every tool in our power to get those facts” about Trump’s actions “and get them to the American public.”

Casten is the third of the freshman House Democrats who flipped their districts from red to blue in 2018 to announce such a move. The others are Reps. Katie Porter (Calif.) and Tom Malinowski (N.J.).

Mike DeBonis contributed to this report.