That’s when a moving sedan struck the rear of one of the SUVs, which in turn struck the rear of the other SUV, according to police. The two troopers — one in each car — were taken to area hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and released. A K-9 in one of the SUVs went to an animal hospital but had no apparent injuries, police said.
The sedan driver, identified in the news release as Cody J. Brownlee, 25, of Bear, was charged with several crimes, including vehicular assault, driving under the influence of alcohol, and assault on a law enforcement animal.
Brownlee also was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, then arraigned and released without a bond. It wasn’t immediately clear Saturday whether Brownlee had an attorney.