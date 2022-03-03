She is accused of using her iPad to record a court hearing for an elections deputy, Belinda Knisley, who has been charged in the security breach investigation, but telling the judge she was not doing so. The judge had prohibited any recordings of proceedings.
Peters didn’t immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.
She is among local officials being investigated in a handful of states to determine if they directed or aided suspected security breaches at their own election offices.
A Mesa County grand jury is investigating Peters in connection with allegations of tampering with election equipment.
Peters also is being investigated by the FBI and by Colorado officials in the alleged security breach involving elections equipment in May.
She has previously denied any wrongdoing.