Acting Attorney General Matthew G. Whitaker speaks to the Joint Terrorism Task Force in New York last week. (Peter Foley/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Former FBI director James B. Comey apparently isn’t too impressed with the mental prowess of President Trump’s acting attorney general.

Matthew G. Whitaker “may not be the sharpest knife in our drawer,” Comey said during a radio interview on Monday night in which he sized up the man Trump installed this month to replace ousted attorney general Jeff Sessions.

Comey was asked by WGBH News in Boston if he thinks Whitaker could derail special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. Whitaker has spoken critically of the inquiry, and Trump — as recently as Tuesday — continues to call it a “witch hunt.”

“I think it’s a worry, but to my mind not a serious worry,” Comey said. “The institution is too strong, and [Whitaker], frankly, is not strong enough to have that kind of impact.

“He may not be the sharpest knife in our drawer, but he can see his future and knows that if he acted in an extralegal way, he would go down in history for the wrong reasons, and I’m sure he doesn’t want that,” added Comey, who was fired by Trump last year and later wrote a book that portrays the president as an ego-driven congenital liar.

Whitaker, a former U.S. attorney in Iowa, was Sessions’s chief of staff before Trump chose him to lead the Justice Department.

Trump has called Whitaker “a very smart man.” Earlier this year, Trump called Comey “an untruthful slime ball.”