Moskowitz’s father, Michael Moskowitz, was a prominent South Florida attorney and Democratic fundraiser. He died of pancreatic cancer in January.
Jared Moskowitz previously served in the Florida House, where he led the first successful effort in decades to pass a bipartisan gun safety bill in the Florida Legislature. The legislation was prompted by the fatal shooting of 17 students and teachers at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018. Moskowitz himself attended the school years earlier.
Moskowitz went on to serve as director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management under Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. Moskowitz led the statewide response to the COVID-19 pandemic and several large hurricanes.
Deutch announced Monday that he will not seek reelection in the fall after accepting an offer to serve as a CEO for the American Jewish Committee, a New York City-based nonprofit. He’s served in Congress since 2010.
Florida’s House and Senate are redrawing the state’s congressional maps, a once-a-decade redistricting process following the federal census. While each proposal makes changes to Deutch’s district because of population changes, the new district should remain safely Democratic.