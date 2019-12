House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) set a Tuesday meeting to approve the release of a report expected to detail the panel’s findings on President Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.

Under committee rules, the report will be circulated to panel members at least 24 hours in advance of the 6 p.m. meeting. It comes after closed-door depositions with more than a dozen government witnesses and a series of televised public hearings with several of those officials.