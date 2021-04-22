“We apologize unreservedly for the historical wrongs found in this report and for failing to live up to founding principle, of `equality of treatment in death,’” the commission said after the findings were released.
The commission appointed a committee to investigate claims of unequal treatment of war dead following a 2019 TV documentary presented by David Lammy, a member of Parliament from the opposition Labour Party. The commission oversees the graves of more than 1.7 million service personnel from the former British Empire who died during the two world wars.