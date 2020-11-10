“We realize this won’t be earth-shattering or change systemic racism, but all of us can do something to create a more welcoming and inclusive community,” said Gwen Corley Creighton, a resident who worked with her neighbors to petition the city for the change. “This was one small thing we felt that we could do.”
Surveys conducted by the community over the summer found 75% of the street’s 60 households supported the change, the newspaper reported. This year’s protests across the country over the killing of George Floyd, a Black man who died in Minneapolis police custody in May, might have been a tipping point for some who had been hesitant to back the request, Creighton said.
Laburnum Park Boulevard is in a historic district with the same name.
Democratic U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine lives on Laburnum Park Boulevard with his wife, Anne Holton. They also supported the change, the newspaper reported.
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Richmond Times-Dispatch.