The legislation would assign an official in the Justice Department to review and expedite all reports of hate crimes related to the coronavirus, expand support for local and state law enforcement agencies responding to these hate crimes, and issue guidance on mitigating the use of racially discriminatory language to describe the pandemic.
Rep. Grace Meng (D-N.Y.), sponsor of the bill in the House, spoke about how emotionally and mentally taxing the past year has been for Asian Americans.
“The Asian American community is exhausted from being forced to endure this rise in bigotry and racist attacks,” she said at a Capitol Hill news conference Tuesday with other lawmakers. “Asian Americans are tired of living in fear and being frightened about their kids or elderly parents going outside.”
Proponents of the legislation have cited one study in 16 major cities, where hate crimes decreased overall in the past year, but those crimes against Asian Americans soared 145 percent.
“That’s why today’s vote is so important,” said Rep. Judy Chu (D-Calif.), chairwoman of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus. “People often ask what Congress is doing about this and we are here today to say Congress is taking action.”
Republicans initially showed little support for the legislation, which was drafted in part in response to former president Donald Trump’s frequent use of phrases like “Kung Flu” and “China virus” to describe the coronavirus — language that groups like the World Health Organization advised people not to use as itcould lead to anti-Asian violence.
But last month, the Senate voted 94 to 1 for the bill. Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) was the lone no vote.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said the amount of bipartisanship behind this bill shows how necessary it is to move forward with addressing the issue.
“Nearly 3,800 incident of anti-AAPI attacks in all 50 states have been reported over the past year, businesses vandalized, seniors attacked, families in fear,” she said. “The epidemic of ant-AAPI bigotry is a challenge to the conscience of our country, which demands bold and effective action.”
Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) welcomed the likely vote in the House.
“Discrimination against Asian Americans is, sadly, not a new phenomenon in our nation’s history, but the pandemic brought old biases and prejudices back to the foreground,” Schumer said, adding: “Today we are another step closer to making progress in the fight against the racial discrimination and violence aimed at Asian Americans in recent months.”