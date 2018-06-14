Pro-life protesters rally against a proposed law to legalize abortion, with one holding a Catholic rosary, near Congress in Buenos Aires, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. Argentina’s legislature has begun debating a measure that would allow elective abortions in the first 14 weeks of gestation. (Jorge Saenz/Associated Press)

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — The lower house of Argentina’s congress has approved a bill that would legalize elective abortion in the first 14 weeks of pregnancy, sending the measure to the Senate. President Mauricio Macri has said he’ll sign the bill if it’s approved.

The measure has roused fierce passions in the homeland of Pope Francis, and Thursday’s vote was tight: 129 to 125.

Crowds of supporters and opponents of the measure have been watching the debate on large screens set up outside Congress.

Argentina now allows abortion only in cases of rape or risks to a woman’s health.

The Catholic Church strongly opposes the new measure.

