TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation’s newly elected chief formally announced his plan to send a delegate to the U.S. House, but acknowledged the first such attempt by a tribal nation will take time as well as cooperation from Congress.

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. on Thursday called on Congress to recognize the tribe’s right to a delegate outlined in two separate treaties with the U.S. government and the tribe’s constitution.

Hoskin sent a letter last week to the tribe’s governing council announcing his plan to nominate Kimberly Teehee, a former adviser to President Barack Obama.

Republican U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin, a Cherokee Nation citizen, said in a statement the Cherokee’s plan was “unprecedented,” but said he supports tribal sovereignty and that treaties must be honored.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.